TOBER, Dr. Edward Age 90, of Exeter, NH passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019.



Beloved husband of 57 years of Linda (Lomasney) Tober of Exeter; loving father of Benjamin Tober and his wife, Katrina of Dedham, MA and Jennifer Tober of Bethesda, MD; Zayde of Alexandria and Aaron Tober and Justin, Jessica and Jack McManus; also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Born on February 12, 1929 in Portsmouth, NH, Dr. Tober was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1946, Harvard College, Class of 1950 and Jefferson Medical School, Class of 1954. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a surgeon in Lowell, MA for over 30 years.



A graveside service will be held at the Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road, Portsmouth, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, visit: jvwoodfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, PORTSMOUTH, NH. Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019