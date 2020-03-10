|
|
KELLY, Edward V. Sr. Of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on March 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Mary E. (Raftery) Kelly. Devoted husband of the late Anne M. (Gaynor) Kelly. Father of Michael Kelly and his wife Debbie of West Bridgewater, Ellen Kelly of Oakland Park, FL, Edward Kelly, Jr. of Dedham, Susan (Suzieda) Sweetsir and her husband Walter of Dedham, and the late Mark "Pat" Kelly, also of Dedham. Beloved grandfather (Papa) of Ryan, Sean, Daniel, Sarah, AnneMarie (My Love), Cody (My Friend), Nina, and Breezy. Great-grandfather (Big Papa) of Cameron, Riley, Jack, and Rae. He is also survived by his brother Fran Kelly of Bourne, his sisters Theresa Mckinney of Millis, and Margie Davis of Maryland. He was predeceased by his siblings Rita Cady, Elizabeth Boute, Mary Mead, and Joseph, John, and Charles Kelly. Edward was a WWII U.S Navy Veteran who served on the LCI(L) 445. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Mar. 12 from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Friday, Mar. 13 at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020