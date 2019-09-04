|
LOCKE, Edward Valentine Age 83, of Rockport, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Son of Charles Alexander Locke and Elizabeth Marie (Valentine) Locke, he grew up in East Williston, NY and graduated from Chaminade High School, class of 1954.
While completing his physics degree at Holy Cross, class of 1958, he met his wife Joan A (Vear) Locke who was also in Worcester attending St. Vincent's Hospital. They were married in October of 1959. He went on to obtain his Master's degree in physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has several patents to his name as a result of his research.
They settled in North Andover, MA, where they raised five children - Edward, David, Stephen, Jenifer and Benjamin. While establishing himself as a pioneer in the development of industrial laser systems at AVCO Research Laboratory in Everett, he and Joan raised their family to share their love of travel, with camping expeditions each year that frequently included cousins and exchange students.
The family moved to Rockport, MA in the summer of 1971, as both Joan and Edward felt the pull of the ocean. It was there that began his love of sailing, which became a lifelong adventure for he and his family.
In 1981 Edward founded Locke Technology Corporation, which was among the first companies to introduce the use of CO2 lasers for industrial applications. Locke Technology then led to the foundation of Laser Corporation of America (LCA), which introduced one of the first commercially available 800 Watt CO2 laser system, the Falcon 800. After LCA, he led business development efforts at ThermoElectron, where he was instrumental in taking several spinoff companies public.
Joan and Edward retired in 1999, splitting their time between Rockport and their winter home in Punta Gorda, FL. Sailing became their lifestyle, and cruising in their Hinckley Bermuda 40' together will always be remembered as their happiest moments. As the years went on and they settled permanently in Rockport, he moved away from captaining boats to crafting exquisite half-hulls in his workshop.
Edward's grandfather, Lewis J. Valentine, was the Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department in the 1930's. He was given the nickname "Honest Cop" as he fought corruption in New York City Politics. Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia wrote of Lewis in the foreword of one of the books written about Valentine: "He had no illusions. He was not anything else and did not want to be anything else. He was a modest man. No politician dared to stick his nose into the office of the Commissioner. Political pull was out." These qualities exemplify the values Edward ascribed to and passed on throughout his life: integrity, perseverance, compassion and humility.
He will always be remembered for the love he generously gave his family, his kindness to everyone he met, and his brilliant mind. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 59 years, who passed away last September.
Edward is survived by his five children, 9 grandchildren, and 12 loving nieces and nephews and their families.
A wake will be held at the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, on Friday, September 6, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in St. Joachim's Church, Rockport at 10:00 a.m., followed by a gathering at the Gloucester House Restaurant from 11:30 - 3:00. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend.
Donations to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter (Research Restricted) or are warmly accepted.
The burial will be a private ceremony. For online guestbook please visit
www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019