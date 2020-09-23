EDWARD VON GERICHTEN

von GERICHTEN, Edward "Ted" Of Boston, MA and Georgetown, ME, husband of Carmen Duarte and father to Alex and Kristina, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, September 19th, following a heroic and dignified battle with cancer. Ted was raised in East Northport, NY, and spent his adult years in New England. Sports were a persistent theme in his life, especially soccer. His passion extended to the playing field, with a standout high school soccer career at Northport (NY) High School. He attended Brown University, where he was a member of the accomplished men's soccer team that reached the NCAA tournament final rounds during two of his seasons. Some of his closest friends were the teammates he competed alongside at Brown. Those Brown years established a lifelong tie to the University and to Rhode Island, where he and Carmen lived for 30 years while raising their daughters. Ted was an attorney in Brown's Office of the General Counsel for his entire career. In their hometown of Barrington, RI, Ted enjoyed sailing competitively on Narragansett Bay and giving back to the community, including coaching youth soccer. He held leadership roles in the Rhode Island Soccer Association, ultimately serving as president of Bruno United FC. Ted was a strong supporter of the YMCA, serving on the Bayside YMCA Board of Directors in Barrington for several years, and more recently engaged with the Bath, ME YMCA near Georgetown, where Ted spent his downtime with family and friends. In Maine, he enjoyed some of his happiest moments relaxing at Reid State Park, hiking with Carmen or kayaking with friends on the coastal waters. Throughout the years, Ted was grounded by his immediate family. He was immensely proud of his daughters and encouraged their interests and talents. His shared love of soccer with Alex meant he attended most of her games even through her college years. And his passionate loyalty to the New York Yankees was shared with Kristina, culminating in attending Derek Jeter's final game together. Ted is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carmen, his daughter Alex and husband DJ Salmon of Boston, MA, and daughter Kristina of London, England. He is also survived by his brother Gerald of Ridgewood, NJ, and sister Marlene of Chicago, IL. A private Service will be hosted on Saturday, September 26 at Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, WEST ROXBURY, MA and will be live-streamed at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, and can be seen by using the link on his Funeral Home obituary page, www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edward von Gerichten, III '78, P'13 Memorial Fund, c/o Brown University, Division of Advancement, Box 1893, Providence, RI 02912 or via this link: brown.edu/go/edward-von-gerichten
