FALANGA, Edward W. Sr. Of Medford, November 26th. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Salewsky) Falanga. Father of Edward W. Falanga, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Medford, Robert Falanga and his wife Linda of Rochester, NH and Peter Falanga and his wife Kristin of Minneapolis, MN. Grandfather of Anthony Falanga and his wife Allison, Amanda Falanga and her fiancé Michael O'Leary, Derek Falanga and his fiancée Nichole Krekorian and Andrew Falanga. Brother of Ann Natale of Roslindale, the late Joseph Falanga and his surviving wife Cece of Arlington, the late Norma Addonzio and the late Anthony "Tony" Falanga and his surviving wife Carole of Lemont, IL. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Edward has been a lifelong resident of Medford. He worked for the United States Postal Service at Logan International Airport in Boston, retiring after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Arlington Men's Club and was an avid gardener and bowler. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Monday, December 2nd, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1st, from 2-6 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019