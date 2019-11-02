|
WEISS, Edward W. Of Burlington, Nov. 1. Beloved husband of Anne (Connarton). Loving father of Liesl Catanzano & her husband Mark of Billerica, Scott Weiss & his wife Kerry of Marshfield, and the late Edward Weiss & his wife Allison of Lake Placid, FL. Proud "Opa" of Emily & Matthew Catanzano, Lauren Weiss and William & Benjamin Weiss. Brother of Tina Laiuppa & her husband Tony of CA and the late Ophelia Goetz. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12,noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed's name may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 www.mspca.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019