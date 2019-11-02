Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WEISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD W. WEISS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD W. WEISS Obituary
WEISS, Edward W. Of Burlington, Nov. 1. Beloved husband of Anne (Connarton). Loving father of Liesl Catanzano & her husband Mark of Billerica, Scott Weiss & his wife Kerry of Marshfield, and the late Edward Weiss & his wife Allison of Lake Placid, FL. Proud "Opa" of Emily & Matthew Catanzano, Lauren Weiss and William & Benjamin Weiss. Brother of Tina Laiuppa & her husband Tony of CA and the late Ophelia Goetz. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12,noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed's name may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 www.mspca.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -