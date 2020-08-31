BEAN, Edward Wesley Jr. Age 90, of Maitland, FL, joined Jesus in Heaven on July 9, 2020. Born in Concord, MA to Edward and Esther Bean, he graduated from Concord High School and Tufts University with a degree in electrical engineering. Commander Bean flew all over the world, serving in the US Navy Reserves in Jacksonville, FL. In 1957, he began his career with Sperry Rand Corp until it closed. Ed then moved to Maitland, FL to combine his engineering and military experience working at the Naval Training Equipment Center in Orlando. In 2014, Ed retired with 40 years of civil service. Ed was always helping others and his gifted piano playing will be greatly missed by all. His legacy of teaching with loving patience will be with his children forever. A Memorial Service is planned in Orlando for September 26, 2020.