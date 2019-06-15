|
|
WINTER, Edward "Ed" Of Revere, on June 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Born on March 7, 1951, to the late Arthur and Barbara Winter. Beloved husband of the late Denise (Zankowski). Devoted father of Kimberly A. Winter of Revere and Daniel A. Winter and his partner Kenny Holgersen of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Mia-Rose MacLean. Dear brother of Michael Winter of Saugus, William Winter of Peabody, and Donna and Karen Winter. Dear brother-in-law of Carol Winter, Doreen M. Zankowski ESQ. and her partner Billie Jean Potter, Darlene Zankowski O'Keefe and her husband Thomas and John Zankowski. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guestbook please visit
www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019