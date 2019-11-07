|
HENDERSON, Edwardine "Eddie" (Caples) Age 75, passed away Tuesday, November 5 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, James Caples and Mary (Codair) Caples. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Danny Henderson. She was the loving mother of Denise Henderson and her partner Michael; Peggy McNair and her husband Steve; Dani Lyn Cohen and her husband Michael; Dan Henderson and his fiancée Laura; and Sheri Nelson and her husband Bill. She was the much loved Nana to Chuck and Deanna; Corey and Kevin; Alex and Peyton; Liam, Danny and Jane; and great-grandchildren Logan and Layla. She was predeceased by her siblings Jane Boucher, Sheila Tucker, Peggy Porcello, Sonny Caples, Reanie DeRosa, and Michael Caples. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law Jean (Caples) Bemis. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. She was born and raised in Charlestown until she moved with her family to Allston. She was a graduate of Brighton High School. Eddie and her husband retired to Las Vegas in 2005, and after 10 years moved back to Massachusetts. Eddie was an avid shopper and bargain hunter. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, Sunday, November 10th from 3-7PM. Family and friends will gather in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, Monday morning, November 11th from 9:30-10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will be private. In memory of mom, please feel free to wear something red in continuing with the celebration of her life. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019