ADAMIAN, Edwin Age 91, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully at his home on January 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Jacob and Pariz (Fereshetian) Adamian. Edwin grew up in Arlington, where he resided for 84 years and attended Arlington High School and Boston University. He served in the United States Air National Guard during the Korean War. Edwin was devoted to his family and to his country and will be remembered for his very gentle, kind and loving manner and his charming smile. Edwin will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Hermine (Chekijian) Adamian, his daughter Susan Covo and her husband Peter of Wellesley and his beloved granddaughters, Ruth and Martha. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Yervant Chekijian of Watertown, cherished niece Sharon Chekijian and husband Gevorg Yaghjyan of New Haven, CT, and nephews Donald Adamian of Arlington and John Adamian of Wethersfield, CT. Edwin was predeceased by his siblings John Adamian, Ara Adamian (MIA WWII) and Arsham Adamian (KIA WWII). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 AM at Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. At the request of the family, there are no Visiting Hours. Donations in Edwin's memory may be made to the Armenian Missionary Association of America Orphan & Child Care Fund c/o AMAA, 31 W. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652 www.amaa.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020