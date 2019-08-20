|
INGLIS, Edwin B. Jr. "Ned" Of Arlington, passed away at home on August 19th at the age of 90, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Arlington, the son of the late Edwin and Harriet (Taylor). He was a graduate of Arlington High School and Boston University. He served his country with honor retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1971. He went on to fulfill another career retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. Devoted husband of the late Lillian (Kneeland) with whom he shared 53 loving years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Donald of Chicopee, Paul and his wife Holly of Arlington, twins Joan and Jean of Nahant, Patricia and her husband Tom McDevitt of Nahant, and Robbie of Arlington. Ned is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Joel, Kristen, Liam, Gillian, Elise, Mikey, Nevin, Haley, and Tommy, and his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Luke and Miriam. He was predeceased by his siblings, Edith Cheves, Doris Cooper and William. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Thursday, from 4-7pm, and to a closing service at 7pm. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Friday, at 1:30pm. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019