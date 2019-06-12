KAVA, Edwin B. "Ed" Age 93, of Brockton, died June 5, 2019, at his home. Edwin was the husband of Josephine C. (Niedzwiecki) Kava.



Following graduation, Ed was drafted into the US Navy Sea Bees during WWII. In 1950, he enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean War and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.



Ed had worked for the US Postal Office, South Postal Annex, retiring 30 years ago. He was a member of the Polish American Veterans in Chelsea.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda Kava of Brockton, Frances Kava of Deming, NM, Caroline Kava of Brockton and Josephine Reese of Plymouth; eight grandchildren, Jennifer and Edwin Frederick, Myles Costello and his wife Kerrianne, Donato Kava, Jerek Kava and his wife Jessica, Tyler Reese, Jolina Kava and George Reese; three great-grandchildren.



Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, Sunday, June 16, from 3-6pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11am. Burial with military honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.



Please consider donations in Ed's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions and condolences please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019