COHEN, Edwin Cohen, Edwin of Newton and Palm Harbor, Florida, died peacefully at age 92. Devoted husband of 65 years to Helen (Sallet) Cohen. Loving father to Elise MacLennan (Scott) and the late Leslie Cohen. Predeceased by his parents Phillip and Libby (Saperstein) Cohen and his brother Alan Cohen. Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park following a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020