LINEHAN, Edwin G. "Gerry" Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, August 20th. Beloved husband of Jean (Magner) Linehan. Father of Kevin Linehan of Fitchburg, Kathleen Linehan-Speaker, USN Retired MA1 of Galena, IL, formerly of Medford and the late Edwin Gerard, Dennis Andrew and Gerard Edward Linehan. He is also survived by six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Gerry was raised in Medford. He is a graduate of St. Clement High School, Class of 1949. He served as a Letter Carrier for the United States Post Office in Medford for 39 years. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., Medford on Monday, August 24th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020