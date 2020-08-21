Boston Globe Obituaries
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
230 Playstead Rd.
Medford, MA
EDWIN G. "GERRY" LINEHAN

LINEHAN, Edwin G. "Gerry" Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, August 20th. Beloved husband of Jean (Magner) Linehan. Father of Kevin Linehan of Fitchburg, Kathleen Linehan-Speaker, USN Retired MA1 of Galena, IL, formerly of Medford and the late Edwin Gerard, Dennis Andrew and Gerard Edward Linehan. He is also survived by six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Gerry was raised in Medford. He is a graduate of St. Clement High School, Class of 1949. He served as a Letter Carrier for the United States Post Office in Medford for 39 years. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., Medford on Monday, August 24th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
