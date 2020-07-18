|
VICKERY, Edwin H. Of Melrose, July 15, 2020, at age 99. Beloved husband of the late June (de Steuben) Vickery, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Devoted father of Janice A. Queen of Tallahassee, FL, Nancy A. D'Amato and her husband Joseph of Dracut, and Stephen E. Vickery and his wife Corrine Corso of Ayer. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Megan Queen, Lindsay Vickery-Unigarro and her husband Juan, Heather and Matthew Vickery, Sarah and Brandon D'Amato, and step-grandfather of Alex Gardikiotis. Dear great-grandfather of Sofia, Mason, Jaxon, William, and step-great-grandfather of Christopher and Lucas. Services for Edwin will be private at this time. Gifts in Edwin's memory may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135, or the Pine Street Inn, Attn: Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For online tribute, visit www.RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020