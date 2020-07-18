Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN VICKERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN H. VICKERY


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWIN H. VICKERY Obituary
VICKERY, Edwin H. Of Melrose, July 15, 2020, at age 99. Beloved husband of the late June (de Steuben) Vickery, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Devoted father of Janice A. Queen of Tallahassee, FL, Nancy A. D'Amato and her husband Joseph of Dracut, and Stephen E. Vickery and his wife Corrine Corso of Ayer. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Megan Queen, Lindsay Vickery-Unigarro and her husband Juan, Heather and Matthew Vickery, Sarah and Brandon D'Amato, and step-grandfather of Alex Gardikiotis. Dear great-grandfather of Sofia, Mason, Jaxon, William, and step-great-grandfather of Christopher and Lucas. Services for Edwin will be private at this time. Gifts in Edwin's memory may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135, or the Pine Street Inn, Attn: Development Office, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For online tribute, visit www.RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -