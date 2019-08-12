|
KEY, Edwin L. On Wednesday, July 17th, 2019, Edwin L. Key of Weston, MA passed away at the age of 93. Ed was born on May 9th, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri to Clara B Ambruster Key and Roy Cordell Key. He was a veteran of two wars serving in the Navy during WWII in the submarine service and then again in the Air Force during the Korean War. After WWII, he returned to St. Louis and graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Elizabeth Jane Boston on August 19, 1950. Ed was one of the country's leading experts in radar theory with over 50 years of experience with military radar and related sensing systems. He began his career with Lincoln Laboratories and then joined MITRE Corporation from where he retired in 1989. During his last 15 years at MITRE, he held the position of Chief Engineer, Vice President for Research and Technology and Senior Vice President for Research and Engineering. He was a lifetime fellow of the IEEE and was a member of the Defense Science Board's Global Positioning Systems Task Force. He served on a number of Air Force Scientific Advisory Board committees. Ed enjoyed playing tennis and chess as well as studying cryptology, genealogy, quantum physics and many other technical disciplines. He was a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending as much time as possible with his family up at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Elizabeth. He is survived by his second wife Kathleen Logan-Prince of Weston, his son Geoffrey and wife Susan Key of Norfolk, MA, his daughter, Virginia and husband Ron LeBlanc of Methuen, MA and daughter, Patricia and husband Oleg Michalowskij of Dickerson, MD, his grandchildren Benjamin and wife Alison Key, Elizabeth Key, Matthew Key, Nikolay Michalowskij, and Vadym Michalowskij. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17th at St. Julia's Catholic Church on 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA. Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Ed's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Cremation Society of New Hampshire 603-622-1800
