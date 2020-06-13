Boston Globe Obituaries
EDWIN L. MALLAHAN Jr.

EDWIN L. MALLAHAN Jr. Obituary
MALLAHAN, Edwin L. Jr. Of Arlington. Went home to Heaven on June 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Eddie was a man who had his priorities in order: family, faith, friends, hard work and all things Irish. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Carroll), devoted father of Nancy Jenkins and her husband Robert and adored "Bop" of Grace; all of Arlington. Brother of Jane Whooley of Medford, Leonard Mallahan of VA and the late Francis Mallahan. Due to current health precautions, Funeral Services will be private. Please consider a donation in his name to the Poor Claire Nuns at the Monastery of St. Claire, 440 River Road, Andover, MA 01810-4213. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
