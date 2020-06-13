|
MALLAHAN, Edwin L. Jr. Of Arlington. Went home to Heaven on June 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Eddie was a man who had his priorities in order: family, faith, friends, hard work and all things Irish. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Carroll), devoted father of Nancy Jenkins and her husband Robert and adored "Bop" of Grace; all of Arlington. Brother of Jane Whooley of Medford, Leonard Mallahan of VA and the late Francis Mallahan. Due to current health precautions, Funeral Services will be private. Please consider a donation in his name to the Poor Claire Nuns at the Monastery of St. Claire, 440 River Road, Andover, MA 01810-4213. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020