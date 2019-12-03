|
BIKOFSKY, Edwin M. Age 94, of West Newton, MA, on December 3, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Carol S. (Garelick) Bikofsky. Loving father to David R. Bikofsky and wife Karen, Lauren B. Binder and husband John, Lynn A. Bikofsky and partner David Evans. Dear grandfather to Rebecca and Benjamin Binder, George and Lily Kaplan, Sarah Bikofsky Groper and Sophie Bikofsky. Brother to the late Helen Warner. Ed's most important loves were his wife Carol and his family, followed by his passion for tennis, which he played until age 91 and a half. Ed was a decorated World War II veteran, during which he flew 31 missions in the Army Air Corps and went on to graduate from Tufts College. Ed retired in 1992 as Vice President of Purchasing at Merchants Tire Company, where he worked for 42 years. Service at 11am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Temple Shalom of Newton, 175 Temple St., West Newton, MA. Interment to follow at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North St., Randolph, MA. Memorial Observance at his late residence on Thursday from 3:30pm – 8 pm, Friday from 1–4 pm and Saturday from 5-8 pm. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, 1399, S. Roxbury Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90035. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019