LEACH, Edwin Maurice Passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home in Hudson, MA.



Edwin was born on December 9, 1927 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. His parents were the Rev. Hubert Leach and Nina Eva Carr Leach. Edwin's family moved to the United States and settled in Thomaston, Maine in 1929. He was two years old. He attended Thomaston schools. He graduated from Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, NH in 1945, and from Harvard College in 1949. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Edwin began his professional career in banking. After earning his Master's Degree from the University of Connecticut, he pursued a teaching career. He taught Reading and General Special Education in Vermont and Massachusetts schools. Edwin was an accomplished organist and choir director. He played professionally in several area churches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Edwin spent his adult years in Boston and surrounding communities. He was an avid reader and he enjoyed the classical life, attending concerts, operas and theatre. He was a world traveler and appreciated different cultures. He enjoyed sharing travel and city life with his many friends. After retirement, he spent his summers at Pine Acres on Kingston Lake in New Hampshire. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Edwin was predeceased by his parents and his two sisters, Olive Holbrook and Millie Abbott.



He is survived by his daughter Judith Ann Channon, his good and close friend Ben Chung, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many friends.



Edwin's life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 in the First United Methodist Church, 34 Felton Street, Hudson, MA. There are no calling hours.



The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, MARLBOROUGH, MA is in care of the arrangements.



A committal service and celebration of life will occur in Thomaston, Maine at a later date. Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019