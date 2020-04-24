Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN GILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN P. GILLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWIN P. GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS, Edwin P. Of South Boston, who departed on Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 88. Loving and devoted son of the late Mary J. and Edwin D. Gillis. Devoted brother of Robert and his wife Elaine, brother John and his wife Juliann, sister-in-law Lillian, wife of his late brother Det. William (Wally) Gillis, and also late sisters Mary Monahan, Josephine Magoon and Jane Leahy. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and former employee of Boston Gear Works and the Boston Parks Department. The oldest of seven siblings, Ed mentored his large family throughout his life. He was a cherished uncle to his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. God bless you, Ed! Donations in his memory may be sent to Marion Manor, 130 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home

617 269 1600 South Boston
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -