GILLIS, Edwin P. Of South Boston, who departed on Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 88. Loving and devoted son of the late Mary J. and Edwin D. Gillis. Devoted brother of Robert and his wife Elaine, brother John and his wife Juliann, sister-in-law Lillian, wife of his late brother Det. William (Wally) Gillis, and also late sisters Mary Monahan, Josephine Magoon and Jane Leahy. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and former employee of Boston Gear Works and the Boston Parks Department. The oldest of seven siblings, Ed mentored his large family throughout his life. He was a cherished uncle to his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. God bless you, Ed! Donations in his memory may be sent to Marion Manor, 130 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
617 269 1600 South Boston
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020