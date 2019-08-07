|
|
YARCKIN, Edwin R. Of Natick, formerly of Brookline entered into rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Barbara (Levine) Yarckin for 58 years. Loving father of Jeffrey Yarckin and his wife Liana, Wendy Kraft and her husband Daniel, Sheryl White and her husband Daniel. Cherished grandfather of Jessie, Ali, Rachel, Matt, Jake, Brandon, Joey, Rebecca, and Zac. Dear brother of Alvin Yarckin and Sandra Silverman and their families. Edwin was a self-employed electrical contractor. He was a passionate collector of antiques and classic cars. A stellar athlete, he was captain of the Brookline High School Basketball Team as well as a multi-year champion tennis player at Sudbury River Tennis Club and Fairway Tennis Club. Edwin completed a proud and faithful service to the US Army from 1955-1957. He was a longtime member of Temple Israel of Natick. His warmth, easygoing nature, wit, and magnetic personality will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Friday, August 9 at 11:00am. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton Street, Sharon. Following burial, memorial observance will be at Wendy and Dan's home until 5:30pm and on Monday, August 12 from 5:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org or the Center for Dementia Research, cdr.rfmh.org. Levine Chapels www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019