JANKOWSKI, Edwin V. Jr. Of Wareham, formerly of Norwood and East Walpole. September 27, 2020. Age 68 years. Loving father of John R. Jankowski of Weymouth, James V. Jankowski of Woonsocket, and Christopher J. Jankowski of Norwood. Former husband of Joanne M. (Hazlett) Jankowski. Brother of Betty Anne Golding of Walpole, William F. Jankowski of Bellingham and the late Patricia Anne Jankowski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's Life Celebration in James H. Delaney and Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Services and interment will be private. James H. Delaney & Son



Funeral Home



48 Common Street



Walpole, MA 02081



