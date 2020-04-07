|
DRISCOLL, Edwin W. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norma F. (MacDonald) Driscoll. Loving father of Maureen Crowley of Braintree, Francis X. of Dorchester, Joan MacDonald of Weymouth, Theresa Daly of Dorchester, Thomas G. of Dorchester, James E. of Dorchester, Ellen Ranton of Kingston, Paul J. of Braintree, and Ann Callahan of Braintree. Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Edwin was a proud WWII veteran serving in the United States Army. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edwin's name to or to Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care at 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020