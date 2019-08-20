Boston Globe Obituaries
|
EDWINA C. (FANDEL) DOWD

EDWINA C. (FANDEL) DOWD Obituary
DOWD, Edwina C. (Fandel) Age 96, of Mansfield, formerly of Taunton, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Dowd. Devoted mother of William H. Dowd and his wife Donna of Mansfield and Marion J. Potoczak and her husband Michael of Beverly. Sister of Joseph Fandel of CT, Ann Brennan of Wakefield, Louise Weeder of Topsfield, Henry Fandel of Lynnfield, Arthur Fandel of FL and the late William Fandel and Jack Fandel. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 22nd from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St., Mansfield, MA 02048. For complete obituary, please visit

www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
