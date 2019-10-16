|
McDONALD, Edwina J. (Trail) Of Plainville, formerly of Bellingham and West Roxbury. Suddenly October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of John R. McDonald. Loving mother of Michael McDonald of Plainville and Michelle McDonald of Plainville. Loving sister of Marie and her husband Ralph Beese of NJ. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, Oct. 18, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation Friday Morning beginning at 10:00am. Interment the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
(617) 323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019