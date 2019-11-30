Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWINA LAURANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWINA L. (FAHEY) LAURANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWINA L. (FAHEY) LAURANO Obituary
LAURANO, Edwina L. (Fahey) Of Beachmont, Revere, age 88, longtime resident of the Jack Satter House, on November 29th. Former employee of Suffolk Downs & Wonderland Race Tracks. Wife of the late Richard T. Laurano. Loving mother of Richard Laurano, Jr., retired Lt. Revere Fire Department & his wife Camille of Revere, Lynda DiCarlo & her husband Stephen of Peabody, Lisa Hoppe & her husband Steven of FL, Capt. Joseph Laurano, RFD of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Adrienne, Lt. Richard Laurano, III, RFD & his wife Stephanie, Kristen, Stephen & his wife Emily, Lauran & great-grandmother of Isabelle. Sister of the late Evelyn Acconcia & Martha Paldi. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -