Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDYTHE KRAFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDYTHE B. KRAFT


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDYTHE B. KRAFT Obituary
KRAFT, Edythe B. Beloved Sister, Mother and Grandmother On Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 Edythe Baum Kraft passed away at the age of 97. She leaves behind her brother, Sumner, and was the loving mother of, Amy, Benjamin (Janet), and Richard (Greta), and her grandchildren, Ira (Antigone), and Maggi. Edythe was born on July 17, 1922 in Holyoke, MA. She graduated Simmons College as a research chemist and after marrying Louis Kraft, raised her children in Newton, MA. Edythe and Louis later moved to Cape Cod and then to Arizona 22 yrs ago. Edythe was an active member of the League of Women Voters in the 50's and 60's and volunteered extensively at museums and libraries in Boston and later in Arizona. She was a lifelong learner, keeping up with the latest scientific discoveries as well as advances in medicine. Her children, grandchildren and their partners will always be inspired by her willingness to achieve the best and her will to live life to its fullest. Her care, love and support will live with them throughout their lives. No services planned.

View the online memorial for Edythe B. KRAFT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDYTHE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -