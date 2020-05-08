|
|
KRAFT, Edythe B. Beloved Sister, Mother and Grandmother On Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 Edythe Baum Kraft passed away at the age of 97. She leaves behind her brother, Sumner, and was the loving mother of, Amy, Benjamin (Janet), and Richard (Greta), and her grandchildren, Ira (Antigone), and Maggi. Edythe was born on July 17, 1922 in Holyoke, MA. She graduated Simmons College as a research chemist and after marrying Louis Kraft, raised her children in Newton, MA. Edythe and Louis later moved to Cape Cod and then to Arizona 22 yrs ago. Edythe was an active member of the League of Women Voters in the 50's and 60's and volunteered extensively at museums and libraries in Boston and later in Arizona. She was a lifelong learner, keeping up with the latest scientific discoveries as well as advances in medicine. Her children, grandchildren and their partners will always be inspired by her willingness to achieve the best and her will to live life to its fullest. Her care, love and support will live with them throughout their lives. No services planned.
View the online memorial for Edythe B. KRAFT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020