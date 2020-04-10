Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for EDYTHE ROSENFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDYTHE SYLVIA (FISHER) ROSENFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDYTHE SYLVIA (FISHER) ROSENFIELD Obituary
ROSENFIELD, Edythe Sylvia (Fisher) Age 91, of Worcester formerly of Needham on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Rosenfield. Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Sheira Rosenfield, Paul & Martha Rosenfield, and Steven Rosenfield. Adoring grandmother of Jessica Rosenfield and Benjamin Rosenfield. Loving sister of the late Charlotte Francer, and of the late brothers William, Maurice and Irving Fisher. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Rabbi Todd Markley's Discretionary Fund, c/o Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham 02494. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDYTHE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -