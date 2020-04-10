|
ROSENFIELD, Edythe Sylvia (Fisher) Age 91, of Worcester formerly of Needham on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Rosenfield. Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Sheira Rosenfield, Paul & Martha Rosenfield, and Steven Rosenfield. Adoring grandmother of Jessica Rosenfield and Benjamin Rosenfield. Loving sister of the late Charlotte Francer, and of the late brothers William, Maurice and Irving Fisher. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Rabbi Todd Markley's Discretionary Fund, c/o Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham 02494. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020