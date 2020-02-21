|
LAFAYETTE, Effie (Katherine) Age 101, of Kingston, MA, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the Newfield House, in Plymouth, after a brief stay.
Katherine is survived by her daughter Christine Favaloro and husband Joseph of Kingston, her sister Arlene Axford, also of Kingston. Her grandchildren Douglas Cushing of Austin, TX and Jarrod Cavicchi and wife Kelly of Monroe Township, NJ. Also three great-grandchildren Matthew, Alexander and Christian. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Emerson Lafayette, sister Janie Chapman, and brother Leslie Christie, of CA.
Katherine was born in Plymouth, MA to Henriella Josephine Christie of P.E.I and Samuel H. Christie of Nova Scotia.
She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1936. Following her graduation, she attended Bryant College. She worked at the Plymouth Court House and as a legal secretary for a law firm in Plymouth for many years. Catherine was very involved in her church (Church of the Pilgrimage), Girl Scouts, the Kingston Council on Aging and the Red Sox. Her passions were line dancing, tai chi, bingo and traveling with her sister Janie. She even went whitewater rafting in Alaska in her late 80's.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., KINGSTON, on Monday, February 24, from 4:00 to 7:00PM.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at The Church of the Pilgrimage, Plymouth, at 10:00AM. Interment will directly follow at the Plymouth County Cemetery, in Plymouth.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Kingston Council on Aging, 30 Evergreen St., Kingston, MA. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Newfield House for their excellent end-of-life care.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020