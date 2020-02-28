Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
5 Jobs Fishing Rd
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN HALLIGAN MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN A. (COUGHLIN) HALLIGAN MAHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN A. (COUGHLIN) HALLIGAN MAHER Obituary
HALLIGAN MAHER, Eileen A. (Coughlin) Of Mashpee, died February 27, 2020.

Despite being an only child, she was the matriarch of a rather large, close family. Her lively spirit lives on through four children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her husband, Jack Maher. She'll be buried next to her late, first husband, Bob Halligan, on Cape Cod.

Eileen's greatest gift to everyone who met her was her humor. She had great, Irish wit. She always had a fantastic story or quip that ended in a great laugh, usually at her own expense!

Eily worked at New England Eye Associates in Boston for about a decade. This was a wellspring of opportunities for funny stories she'd share with Bob over cheese and crackers before dinner. He'd be stamping his feet laughing at her stories at the kitchen table.

But she wasn't just telling her stories. She was interested in your stories. She would lean in and really listen to your stories and ask the second, third, or fourth question. These wonderful traits earned her a gaggle of close, fun friends.

Eily read the Boston Globe and Cape Cod Times covah to covah every day, she never missed a hair dressah appointment on Friday, or Mass on Sunday.

Despite being from another generation, Eily was very with the times. She handled some very modern problems with grace and understanding. She'll be dearly missed, and always remembered.

Visiting Hours will be held 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3rd, at Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave., MASHPEE, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 4th, at Christ the King Church, 5 Jobs Fishing Rd., Mashpee. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity Preparatory School, 39 Lamartine Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook and directions, please visit

www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -