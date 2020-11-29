1/1
EILEEN A. PREZIO
1944 - 2020-11-25
PREZIO, Eileen A. PREZIO, Eileen A. of the North End of Boston, MA passed away on November 25th after a lengthy illness. She leaves behind her daughter, Helena, whom she loved to the moon and back again; dear sister of Anthony and Maria Prezio of the North End, the late Etta Pagano of Medford, MA, and the late Roberta Fagone of Swampscott, MA; daughter of the late Henry & Pauline Prezio of Boston's North End; devoted aunt of John Fagone & his wife Kirsten of Swampscott, MA, Richard Fagone and his partner Julia of Marblehead, MA, Nadine Simon and her husband John of Marblehead, MA and her chickie, Eileen Forziati of Peabody, MA. She also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19, services will be held for immediate family only.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
