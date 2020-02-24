Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
EILEEN A. (AULD) ROCHLEAU

EILEEN A. (AULD) ROCHLEAU Obituary
ROCHLEAU, Eileen A. (Auld) Of Waltham, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George A. Rochleau. Survived by her children, Lynda J. Maguire (David) of Waltham, Donna L. Rochleau of Sarasota, FL and George A. 'Skip' Rochleau, Jr. (Janet Boudreau) of Tewksbury, her grandchildren, Jaclyn Haddigan (Jason), George Rochleau (Kerri Fletcher) and Justin Rochleau, her great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Haddigan and also leaves nieces, nephews and cousins, including Patty Keefe. She was also the mother of the late Sandra Landry, sister of the late Raymond Auld, Ernest Auld and Gertrude Piantedosi, best friend of the late Norma Casey and longtime friend of the late Larry Gallant. Family and friends will honor and remember Eileen's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, February 28th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
