|
|
ANTONELLIS, Eileen Ann (O'Rourke) Of Brighton (Westwood), passed away on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at CareOne Healthcare in Lexington after complications of a lengthy illness. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Edward and Accilia (Millette) O'Rourke, she was born and raised in New Bedford. Eileen received a bachelor's degree in nursing and worked at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for many years. Before getting married she traveled to many places, her favorite place being Europe. Eileen had a love for reading and took pride in her collection of books. She also had a special place in her heart for cats, especially her cat, Dolly.
She was the wife of the late Anthony G. Antonellis. They were married for 22 years. She's survived by her stepchildren Mark and his wife Dede of Waltham, Mary Anne and her husband Chris Bonak of Shutesbury, and Michelle and her partner Jay McLaughlin of Southboro, her four grandchildren Nevin, Kasey, Cameron and Rachel, as well as her cousin Francine Hayes and her husband Timothy of Duxbury.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the current pandemic, services will be held privately. Burial will be held at New Westwood Cemetery, 877-881 High St, Westwood, MA 02090 at 11am on Friday, May 1st.
Due to Eileen's great fondness of animals, especially cats, please make donations in Eileen's memory to the MSCPA @ MSPCA.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020