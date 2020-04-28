Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Burial
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
New Westwood Cemetery
Westwood, MA
View Map
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN ANTONELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN ANN (O'ROURKE) ANTONELLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN ANN (O'ROURKE) ANTONELLIS Obituary
ANTONELLIS, Eileen Ann (O'Rourke) Of Brighton (Westwood), passed away on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at CareOne Healthcare in Lexington after complications of a lengthy illness. She was 78.

The daughter of the late Edward and Accilia (Millette) O'Rourke, she was born and raised in New Bedford. Eileen received a bachelor's degree in nursing and worked at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for many years. Before getting married she traveled to many places, her favorite place being Europe. Eileen had a love for reading and took pride in her collection of books. She also had a special place in her heart for cats, especially her cat, Dolly.

She was the wife of the late Anthony G. Antonellis. They were married for 22 years. She's survived by her stepchildren Mark and his wife Dede of Waltham, Mary Anne and her husband Chris Bonak of Shutesbury, and Michelle and her partner Jay McLaughlin of Southboro, her four grandchildren Nevin, Kasey, Cameron and Rachel, as well as her cousin Francine Hayes and her husband Timothy of Duxbury.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the current pandemic, services will be held privately. Burial will be held at New Westwood Cemetery, 877-881 High St, Westwood, MA 02090 at 11am on Friday, May 1st.

Due to Eileen's great fondness of animals, especially cats, please make donations in Eileen's memory to the MSCPA @ MSPCA.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -