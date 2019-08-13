|
|
ANTAYA, Eileen (Gallivan) Of Duxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Duffy) Gallivan. Beloved wife of the late John Antaya. Loving mother of Jean Greco and husband Joseph of New York, John Antaya and wife Jennifer of Duxbury, Michael Antaya and wife Tracey of Needham, Susan Geiger and husband Timothy of Duxbury. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Joseph, John, Olivia, Chloe, Lindsay, Michael, Kelly, and John (JP). Loving sister of James (Frank) Gallivan and his wife Carol of Virginia, Stephen Gallivan and his wife Erika of Florida, and sister-in-law, Patricia Gallivan of Florida. Predeceased by sisters, Catherine Brickley, Winifred McAuliffe, Mary Renner, Veronica Koelsch, Rita McDonald, and brother, Richard Gallivan.
Eileen was an elementary school teacher who taught in Winsted, CT, Norwood, MA, and at The Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke, MA. Eileen was a longtime resident of Duxbury who actively volunteered at the Duxbury Senior Center and the Holy Family Church Lazarus Committee. She was a talented piano player who loved music, art, and books. Eileen was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was happiest when surrounded by her family. Her laughter and kindness will remain in our hearts forever.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street (Route 106), KINGSTON, MA, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15.
A Funeral Mass in Celebration of Eileen's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. Interment will follow at the Mayflower Cemetery, 774 Tremont Street, Duxbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston MA 02135, or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.
To offer condolences or get directions, please visit:
shepherdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019