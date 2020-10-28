SULLIVAN, Eileen B. (Barron) Of Norwood, passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Michael Henry Sullivan. Devoted mother of Gregg J. Sullivan and his wife Sherry of Norwood and the late Michael Thomas Sullivan and his wife Marcia of Attleboro. Sister of the late Joseph Barron, Mary Barron Hogan and Thomas Barron. Cherished grandmother of Katie Thurber, Brendan Sullivan, Amy Sullivan-Burhoe, Emily Sullivan and the late Michael Patrick Sullivan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Joyce) Barron. Journalism was Eileen's passion. She was the Norwood Correspondent for the Patriot Ledger back in the 1970's. She furthered her career as Public Relations Director for what was formerly Glover Hospital in Needham, then Norwood Hospital and lastly Milford-Whitinsville Hospital. She ended her career as an Editor with Horizon Publications. She was an avid reader, and in her prime, would read a book a day in her retirement. She also served on the Board of Trustees for the Morrill Memorial Library in Norwood for several years. Eileen and husband Mike were very active members of St. Timothy's Parish, as CCD teachers, Parish Council members and lectors. All Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in her name to the Morrill Memorial Library, 33 Walpole St., Norwood, MA 02062, www.norwoodlibrary.org
