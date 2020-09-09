HENG, Eileen Bik-York Of Framingham, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Gerald Heng. Devoted mother to Sharmaine Heng, mother-in-law to Benjamin Robins and grandmother "pau pau" to Ella and Amelia Robins. She was loved by her siblings Alfred Tang, Steven Tang, Michael Tang and the late Wilson Tang of Hong Kong, and Selina Lo of Portland, Oregon. Eileen and Gerry met at Boston University and raised their daughter in Brookline. Eileen spent her career serving Boston's Chinese community as the finance director at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC). During her 20+ years there, she was instrumental in setting up a strong accounting system, and in negotiating and planning for BCNC's new building on Ash Street. A small ceremony will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park and Cemetery in Rockville, MD on Saturday, October 3 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center https://bcnc.net/donate View the online memorial for Eileen Bik-York HENG