FORSTER, Eileen C. (Deveaux) Age 91, of Old Saybrook, CT, formerly of Centerville and Waltham, MA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 5, 2020. Eileen was a loving, devoted mother and a source of compassionate wisdom for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Edward (Buddy) Forster. Mother of Mary Ellen Forster and her partner Joseph Mackey of Old Saybrook, CT; Jackie Forster and her partner Bob Galardi of Nahant, MA; John Forster and his wife Alexandra of Natick, MA, Kathleen Slimon and her husband Scot of Old Saybrook, CT, Suzanne Dee and her husband Michael of Hollis, NH; and Amy Krone and her husband Jim of Mansfield, MA. Grandmother of Kelley and Jack Slimon, Jillian and Megan Krone, Molly and Charlie Dee, Ella and Adam Forster. Sister of Helen Creonte, Raymond, Joseph and Donald Deveaux and the late George Deveaux. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 1581 Main Street, West Barnstable, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020