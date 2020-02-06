Boston Globe Obituaries
GRAHAM, Eileen C. (McLean) Of Reading, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Graham. Loving mother of Kathleen Jacobson and her husband Ralph of Melrose, Joseph Graham of Burlington and William Graham and his wife Julie of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl Yiatras, Paul Jacobson and Michele Neville. Great-grandmother of Nicklas, Connor, Christian, Jake and Zachary. She is also survived by her loyal Australian Cattle Dog, "Tessa." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Monday, at 2:15 PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE, is assisting the family with arrangements. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
