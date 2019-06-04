Home

Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
70 W. Main St.
Westboro, MA
DA FRAGA, Eileen (Bush) Age 64, of Marlborough, died on April 3, 2019 after extended illness at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Octavio Lara Da Fraga of Hudson. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Robert Bush and Betty Bush, loving sister of Kathleen (Bush) Lacouture, Robert Bush and Margaret Bush (Gary Starta). Services will be held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 70 W. Main St., Westboro, MA, on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
