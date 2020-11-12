CALLAHAN, Eileen Dorothy (McCarthy) Of Burlington, Nov. 10. Beloved wife of Arthur F. Loving mother of Jeffrey & his wife Laurel of Arlington, Greg & his wife Ginny of Marshfield, Laura of Braintree, Paul & his wife Stephanie of Salem, NH, Michael & his wife Silvia of Salem, NH and Elizabeth Ganley & her husband Paul, Jr. of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Shea, Keira, Declan, Piper & Jackson Callahan, and Mackenzie & Carli Ganley. Sister of Francis and Andrea McCarthy of Lexington, Patricia McCarthy of Billerica, William and Joanne McCarthy of Billerica, Ann McCarthy of Tewksbury and the late Mary Elizabeth McCarthy. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m. by going to Eileen's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home Website. Services will conclude with burial at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers memorials in Eileen's name may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301 www.bostonchildrens.org
