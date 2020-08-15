|
|
SHAPIRO, Eileen E. (Eden) Age 94 of Windham, NH, formerly of Lake Worth, FL, Everett & Lynnfield, beloved wife of the late William D. Shapiro, died August 13th. Devoted mother of Ann Hales & Sidney Shapiro. Loving daughter of the late Thomas & Ellen Eden. Loving grandmother of David & Chad Hales, Matthew & Samantha Shapiro, & great-grandchildren Colby Hales & Ethan Policarpio. Former owner of Everett Medical Supply. Graveside Service to be held at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, Monday at 1:00PM. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, attendees must wear facial coverings & practice social distancing. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Shapiro & Hales families reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020