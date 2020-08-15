Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
New Tifereth Israel Cemetery
232 Fuller St
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN SHAPIRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN E. (EDEN) SHAPIRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN E. (EDEN) SHAPIRO Obituary
SHAPIRO, Eileen E. (Eden) Age 94 of Windham, NH, formerly of Lake Worth, FL, Everett & Lynnfield, beloved wife of the late William D. Shapiro, died August 13th. Devoted mother of Ann Hales & Sidney Shapiro. Loving daughter of the late Thomas & Ellen Eden. Loving grandmother of David & Chad Hales, Matthew & Samantha Shapiro, & great-grandchildren Colby Hales & Ethan Policarpio. Former owner of Everett Medical Supply. Graveside Service to be held at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, Monday at 1:00PM. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, attendees must wear facial coverings & practice social distancing. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Shapiro & Hales families reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -