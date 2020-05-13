|
SULLIVAN, Eileen E. (Shea) Age 85, of Plymouth, formerly of Milton, passed away on May 12, 2020 at home in Plymouth, MA. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to Philip L. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Judith Brisbois and her husband David of Plymouth, Peter Sullivan and his wife Theresa of Milton, and Christopher Sullivan and his wife Karrie of Shelton, CT. Beloved "Gam" of Amanda Morse and her husband Alexander, Nicholas Brisbois and his wife Laura, Ashley Brisbois, Alexander Brisbois, Jackie Sullivan, Erin Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, and Philip J. Sullivan. Great-grandmother to Faith & Grace Sullivan and Avery Nicole Morse.
Loving sister of the late James Shea of Hyde Park. Sister-in-law to the late Marguerite, Frederick, Edward, Richard Sullivan, Marie Coyne, Frances Cummings, and Joan Shea. She is survived by her brother Robert J. Shea of Marshfield and sister-in-law Grace Shea of Hyde Park and many treasured nieces, nephews and countless dear friends.
Born and raised in Dorchester, she attended Saint Anne's Elementary School in Neponset and graduated from Mount St. Joseph's Academy in Brighton. Primarily a homemaker, Eileen was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America and an active member of St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton. In her later years, Eileen loved to travel with Phil everywhere from short trips to Castle Island and Hyannis as well as distant sojourns on the QE2 to Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Ireland.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Services will be private at this time. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020