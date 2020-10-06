1/
EILEEN E. SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN , Eileen E. Of Belmont, formerly of Cambridge, Sept. 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mary T. (McCarthy) Sullivan. Sister of Cornelius of Marshfield, Jeremiah of Weston, Mary Stretton of Arlington and the late John, Daniel, Joseph Sullivan and Margaret Donegan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Eileen had many talents, one of which was quilting. She made and donated many masks to assisted living facilities amongst other places. She loved playing games and was also an accomplished cook for many get togethers. She also enjoyed her candlepin bowling league. She was a retired teacher in Revere School System. Due to the CDC restrictions, there will be a private celebration of her life in St. Camillus Church, Arlington. Donations in Eileen's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans State House, Room 546 Boston, MA 02133. Online guestbook, www.brownandhickey.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
