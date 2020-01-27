Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church,
Brookline, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN DUDDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN F. DUDDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN F. DUDDY Obituary
DUDDY, Eileen F. Of West Yarmouth, formerly of Stoughton and Brookline, on January 26, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas Bouland and his wife Aspasia "Sue" of South Easton, Michael A. Hallen of Plymouth, Colleen K. Hallen of Waltham and Christopher P. Hallen of Redlands, CA. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. and Esther (Doyle) Duddy. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Thursday morning at 10:10, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 3:00 – 7:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Former employee Stoughton Public Schools, retired employee Mass. Rehabilitation Commission. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701,
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -