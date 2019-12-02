|
FITZGERALD, Eileen F. (Higgins) Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Braintree and Dorchester, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 83. Born and raised in Dorchester, Eileen graduated from Monsignor Ryan High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked at South Boston Savings Bank for over 20 years. In her free time, Eileen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bingo, trips to Foxwoods and the Christmas season. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Eileen will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Eileen was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Fitzgerald. Loving mother of Carol Fitzgerald of Plymouth, Jack Fitzgerald and his wife Sharon of Braintree, Laurie Hannigan and her husband Paul of Braintree and Brian Fitzgerald and his girlfriend Linda Cugini of Rehoboth. Devoted sister of Thomas Higgins and his wife Jacqueline of Marstons Mills, James Higgins and his wife Carol of Hanover and the late Fr. John Higgins, S. J. Cherished "Grammy" to Joseph, Brendan Patrick, Jamie, Jake, Patrick, Kaleigh and Danny. Dear sister-in-law of Thomas Madden and his late wife Suzanne of NH. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, December 5th, from 4:00-8:00 PM, in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 6th, at 10:30 AM, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Jesuit community at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019