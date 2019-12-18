Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Parish
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
EILEEN F. (LEARY) O'BRIEN

EILEEN F. (LEARY) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Eileen F. (Leary) Of Norwood, formerly of Brighton, passed away on December 18, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Stephen J. O'Brien. Devoted mother of Stephen J. O'Brien of Mansfield, Monica O'Brien of Foxborough, Matthew W. O'Brien of Foxborough, Barbara J. O'Brien of FL and the late Margaret T. Tsebetzis. Sister of the late Margaret "Peggy" Dwyer and Marie Rankin. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Jessica Tsebetzis. Eileen was a graduate of Our Lady's Presentation Academy in Brighton and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She also loved all pets, especially her dogs, and was a longtime volunteer for the Neponset Valley Humane Society. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am, at St. Timothy Parish, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Neponset Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 544, Norwood, MA 02062 www.neponsethumane.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019
