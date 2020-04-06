|
|
SHEEHAN, Eileen F. (Sullivan) Lifelong resident of Mission Hill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 4, 2020. Loving daughter of the late David and Ellen Sullivan. Sister of the late David Sullivan. Beloved wife of John E. Sheehan for 62 years. Loving mother of Michael Sheehan and wife Debbie of Marshfield, Joseph Sheehan of Mission Hill, Mary Ellen Deraney and her husband Rick of West Roxbury, Jean Marie Cosby and her husband Michael of Roslindale, James Sheehan and his wife Lisa of Brockton, and Nancy Curran and her husband Rich of West Roxbury. Amazing Nana to Ryan, Tracy, Andrea, Joseph, James, Brandon, Gloria, Julia, Grace, Seamus, Samuel, Richie and Noah. Lifelong friend of many. She attended Mission Church High School, class of '53. She worked at Mission Church as an administrative assistant for many years. She was known for being kind, generous, funny and a second mother to all. She loved spending time with her family celebrating life. She was the life of party. She will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her. A private Service will be held at William J. Gormley Funeral Home. The family will have a Celebration of Eileen's Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020