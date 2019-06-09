FERGUSON, Eileen Age 85, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Mineola, Long Island, NY, passed peacefully on Sat., June 8th. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Samperi of Acton, MA, formerly of Wantagh, NY. She was the sister of the late Margaret Timko of New Jersey and Patrick Ferguson of New York. She also leaves her many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Manhatten, a borough of New York City, NY, daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary Ellen (Battle) Ferguson. She spent 40 plus years in the Human Resource Dept. with Chemical Bank, now JP Morgan/Chase Bank in New York City. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), Acton, MA 01720. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 9:00 am, in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington Street, Acton. Burial services will be held following the Mass at approximately 2:00 pm in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W. Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary