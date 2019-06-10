Boston Globe Obituaries
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
89 Arlington Street,
Acton, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery,
10 W. Stevens Ave.
Hawthorne, MA
View Map
Resources
EILEEN FERGUSON

EILEEN FERGUSON Obituary
CHANGE OF TIME FERGUSON, Eileen Age 85, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Mineola, Long Island, NY June 8, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Samperi of Acton, MA, formerly of Wantagh, NY. She was the sister of the late Margaret Timko of New Jersey and Patrick Ferguson of New York. She also leaves her many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Tuesday, June 11th from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 12th at 8:00 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton. Burial Services will be held at 1:30 pm in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
