|
|
FYFE, Eileen On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Eileen Louise (Hiscock) Fyfe, loving wife of William J. Fyfe, passed away at home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Eileen was born on April 4, 1947, in Everett, MA to Stanley and Alice Margaret (Kemmitt) Hiscock. She was a graduate of Everett High School. Eileen married William J. Fyfe on April 13, 1969. Together they raised three sons. Eileen and William lived in Malden, MA for more than 40 years before relocating to Myrtle Beach, SC. Eileen's world revolved around her many beloved family members and friends, including her sons, six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunt and uncle, and cousins. She was always there to lend love and support to family and friends. Eileen retired from the Malden School District after many years as a paraprofessional. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose in Malden, MA and Surfside Beach, SC. She and William enjoyed traveling, including frequent visits to York Beach, ME, and visits to see their children and grandchildren. Eileen was preceded in death by parents and her sister, Susan Silvestri. She is survived by her husband; her brother, Roger Hiscock; her sons and their spouses, Scott and Lynn Fyfe of Lititz, PA, Steven and Amy Fyfe of Wauwatosa, WI, and Shaun and Savannah Fyfe of Woburn, MA; and her grandchildren, Liam, Brenna, Aidan, Kayla, McKayla, and Emma. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Surfside Beach Moose Lodge 2351-Chapter 1950.
View the online memorial for Eileen FYFE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020